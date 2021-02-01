New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 306.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,555 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $29,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,396,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,091,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,269. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

