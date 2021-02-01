New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,100 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,677 shares of company stock worth $2,768,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $13.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

