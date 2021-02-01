New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 174,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 858,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 448,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.