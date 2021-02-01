New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth $118,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $220,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. 3,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,400. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.72.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

