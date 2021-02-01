Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

STIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $622,058 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

