Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $106.06. 48,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,863. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.01.
In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.