Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $106.06. 48,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,863. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.