NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $5.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

