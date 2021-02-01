NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NRBO stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.25% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.