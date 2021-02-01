Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 165.2% in January

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 81,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 114,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

