NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 28,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTWK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,811. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

