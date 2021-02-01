Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $535.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.