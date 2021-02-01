Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,855 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $107,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 894 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $539.53. 104,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.