Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.00

Netcall plc (NET.L) (LON:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 229052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.76 million and a PE ratio of 188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.33.

In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 947,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £473,615 ($618,781.03).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

