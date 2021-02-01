Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Nervos Network has a market cap of $130.59 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.25 or 0.03955209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.00389058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.01209373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00528094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00429723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00257878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00022134 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,766,761,030 coins and its circulating supply is 23,776,517,642 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

