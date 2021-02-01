Neo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $819.50 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $22.90 or 0.00067951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $819.50 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00153608 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00265455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038975 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,527.17 or 0.90595410 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

