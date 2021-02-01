Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $565.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $450.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.47. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

