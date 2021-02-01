NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $33.01 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In other news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 312.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

