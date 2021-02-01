Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Navient by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Navient by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.