Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.59%. Research analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

