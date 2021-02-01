Naviaddress (NAVI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,924.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00887291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00050748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.04 or 0.04394117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00030455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

