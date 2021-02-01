NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBSPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

