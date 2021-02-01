National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.10 Million

Analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to report sales of $212.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.19 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $185.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $833.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $844.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $978.02 million, with estimates ranging from $966.50 million to $989.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Energy Services Reunited.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

