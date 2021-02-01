National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.37.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.85.

CP opened at $336.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.57. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.