NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells $519,908.22 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $70.03 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSTG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

