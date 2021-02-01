Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $73,813.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.01226807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00530250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

