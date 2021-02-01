Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Short Interest Up 93.9% in January

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MJWNF shares. Peel Hunt raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

MJWNF traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. Naked Wines has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.