NAGA (NGC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,518.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $8,518.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.04 or 0.00882597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.62 or 0.04384555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00030205 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

