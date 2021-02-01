Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 258 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 84,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567,620 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $150,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,797,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $242.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

