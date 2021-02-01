Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

MURGY opened at $26.48 on Monday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

