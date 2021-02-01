MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.18. 3,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,874. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

