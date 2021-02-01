Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.73 and the highest is $2.77. Motorola Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.68. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

