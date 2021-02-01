Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $196.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.