Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$4.22 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.49.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

