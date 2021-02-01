Morgan Stanley Trims Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $276,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.