Morgan Stanley Sells 62,703 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $150,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IIN stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. IntriCon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

