Morgan Stanley Sells 335,703 Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Veru were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERU. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 703.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Veru by 489.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 110,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $618.06 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

