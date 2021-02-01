Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

EBKDY stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

