Morgan Stanley Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $18.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $15,645,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,199,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 999,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 3,400.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 459,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 445,931 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

