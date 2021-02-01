Morgan Stanley Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.95.

General Motors stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Motors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its position in General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

