Morgan Stanley Increases NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target to $18.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

