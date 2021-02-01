Morgan Stanley Has $66,000 Stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $699.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

