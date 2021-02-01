Morgan Stanley Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 74.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XERS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 727,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

