Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Position Lessened by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 864.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.15. 136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,253. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

