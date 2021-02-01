Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 1,899 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

