Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 102,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $571,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 98,097 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $75.10 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.