Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 120 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.86.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.