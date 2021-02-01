Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New $363,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APG opened at $17.91 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. APi Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

