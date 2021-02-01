Montecito Bank & Trust Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,240,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,644.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.