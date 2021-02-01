Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 2,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of VLO opened at $56.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,880.37, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.