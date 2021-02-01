Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 1,840 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

